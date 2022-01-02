‘The Office’: See Michael Scott’s ‘Toilet Tragedy’ in a Never-Before-Seen Cold Open

‘The Office’: Watch Michael Scott’s ‘Toilet Tragedy’ in a Never-Before-Seen Cold Open

There were a lot of hilarious cold open scenes on The Office, but there was one Michael Scott-centric show opener that was never shown.

Peacock gave fans a present by releasing the cold open clip, which is centered on toilet humor.

The Office superfan episodes are available on Peacock’s streaming service, and include deleted scenes such as the cold open from season 4’s “Job Fair.”

Michael screams from the bathroom, and Dwight rushes to assist him.

Dwight is holding some of Michael’s belongings on a towel as the two emerge from the bathroom.

After claiming that he “doesn’t want to talk about it,” Michael explains how all of his belongings, starting with his phone, managed to fall in.

It first landed on the seat, but his knee accidentally knocked it into the toilet.

That set the ball rolling, and his Bluetooth was the next to fall.

“Then I got flustered,” Michael explains, “and everything started falling in.”

“My wallet, my tip calculator, my candy corn, and my white strips — they were all flushed down the toilet.”

“I threw the keys in because I was angry,” he confesses.

“This can’t happen again,” Michael adds, and Dwight adds, “That’s what you said last time.”

It’s funny to his coworkers, and Dwight points out, “Technically, it’s toilet humor, which you claim to enjoy.”

“It is not toilet humor, it is toilet tragedy,” Michael says.

Michael describes the bathroom incident as “the best thing that has ever happened to me,” because it inspires him to create a product.

“Out of great tragedy comes the mother of invention,” he says, claiming that his invention “will change the way that we all do business… so to speak.”

Michael shows off his “mesh toilet guard,” which has a tennis racket head as well as a cleaning tool.

However, no one wants to try out his invention.

“Here’s an idea: Put a handle on that puppy and you’ve got yourself a tennis racket,” Creed says in a talking head.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey discussed the “Job Fair” episode on an April 2021 episode of Office Ladies, with Kinsey asking Fischer if she noticed the episode didn’t have a cold open.

“We have a scene before the credits,” Fischer explained, “but it’s on plot.”

“It’s related to the story.”

It’s not one of those one-off comedic openers.”

Based on the script, Kinsey gave a summary of the cold opener.

Michael’s bathroom was next…

