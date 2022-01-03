‘The Office’ Star John Krasinski Shared His ‘Favorite Thing’

‘The Office’ Star John Krasinski Reveals His ‘Favorite Thing’

John Krasinski’s big break came with The Office.

Before landing the role of Jim Halpert on the hit NBC show, the actor-turned-director was a relative unknown.

Before landing the coveted role, Krasinski was seriously considering quitting acting.

Fortunately, his mother persuaded him to persevere a little longer, and his perseverance eventually paid off.

On The Office, Krasinski would play the charming paper salesman for nine seasons.

He made fantastic memories with his fellow cast and crew members throughout his time on the show.

The director of A Quiet Place hasn’t been shy about how much he adored working on the workplace comedy.

What, on the other hand, was Krasinski’s favorite aspect of the show?

Surprisingly, Kransinski’s favorite aspect of The Office is likely the same as that of many fans.

The relationship between his character, Jim, and Pam Beesly, was a personal favorite of the Boston native.

Pam and Jim’s interactions were often the emotional heartbeat of the show, as fans of the show will recall.

Even when they were “just friends,” the two had a strong bond.

Why Did Jim and Pam Make Up When They Did on ‘The Office’?

In an interview with Daily Actor, Krasinski expressed his admiration for Jim and Pam’s genuine relationship.

“You know, my favorite thing about the show has always been how true the writers have always been to a relationship in that yes, they’re incredibly blissful times, like you were saying,” The Office actor shared.

“But, you know, there are times when the world around them can stall out and feel like it’s not enough or enough, or bland or more exciting.”

Jim and Pam’s relationship was so real to Krasinski.

In fact, he used this desire to be genuine to pitch a storyline that would enrage many Office fans.

The actor proposed to Greg Daniels, the show’s creator, that Jim and Pam go through a rough patch in their relationship.

This is, of course, the main Jim and Pam storyline from Season 9.

In the aforementioned interview, Krasinski stated that after Jim and Pam married and had children, there was a lull in their relationship.

The actor was interested in learning more about the…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.