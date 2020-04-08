The Office, The Nanny & More: Every (Virtual) Heartwarming Cast Reunion Lifting Our Spirits

Are you missing seeing your family and friends in-person? The stars are too.

As we all continue to practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we’re all finding comfort in old TV shows, binge-watching old episodes for a sense of companionship and calm. That’s why so many recent virtual reunions among some of pop culture’s most beloved casts have brought us so much joy.

The Office and The Quiet Place star John Krasinski has staged two epic pop culture reunions, thanks to his new YouTube talk show that is focused on just making people feel good for a little bit (That’s what she said!), and Miley Cyrus is also bringing the nostalgia with her Instagram Live show she’s started while staying home.

Plus, the cast of one of Nickelodeon’s cast came together to celebrate their show’s 10th anniversary via video chat, and the stars of one of Broadway’s biggest musicals ever decided to bring a super-fan into the Zoom where it happened when they came together for a surprise performance.

Check out all of the recent cast reunions happening via video chats that are lifting our spirits lately…