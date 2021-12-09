The official name and first look at HBO’s Lakers series have been revealed.

The official name of HBO’s Lakers series has been revealed, as well as a first look at the show.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will premiere in March 2022 on HBO, with ten episodes.

HBO Max will also have the series available to watch.

Winning Time is a “fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court,” according to the official synopsis. The series stars John C Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, Dr.

Reilly portrays Jerry Buss, the Lakers’ owner in the 1980s.

Buss won ten NBA championships as the owner of the Lakers, five of which came in the 1980s.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson were two of the team’s legendary players.

Buss passed away in 2013, and his daughter, Jeanie Buss, is now the team’s controlling owner.

The show is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime.

Max Borenstein, the series’ co-creator, spoke with Collider in March.

“It’s a series, but it has limitations in that it’s inspired by and based on a true story, but structurally, it’s similar to The Crown.”

“It’s a family dynasty,” he explained.

“It’s a tale of an American dynasty,” says the narrator.

It’s a story about celebrity, culture, and entertainment as [seen]through the prism of the NBA and the prism of the Showtime Lakers in this case, because it’s an American dynasty, not a monarchy.

So our goal is to tell that story in as little time as possible.”

“We’re trying to tell what we see as being a story of this dynasty that is truly transformational in the culture at a really important moment that, I think, is an important story to tell, and a really fun story to tell,” Borenstein said, adding that the series will be ongoing and limited.

We’re getting ready to…

