The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron, who will join Netflix in July

The Old Guard, Charlize Theron‘s movie, is to be released on Netflix in July.

Streaming service shared a premiere date, July 10, and a poster for the new superhero movie Tuesday on Twitter.

The poster features Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The actors play the famous Old Guard, a group of immortal mercenaries who are able to heal from any wound.

“It’s a hard world out there, even for immortals. The Old Guard will be coming to Netflix on July 10th,” the Post says.

The Old Guard is based on the comic strip by Greg Rucka. The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and produced by Theron, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

Theron plays Andromache the Scythian, alias Andy, a warrior who wields a two-handed battleaxe. The actress went through months of training to be able to perform the action scenes of the film.

“I’ve never had to do anything like this before,” Theron recently told Entertainment Weekly. “You have to learn to fight this giant thing in such a way that you don’t kill the person you’re fighting.

The Old Guard focuses on Andy (Theron) and Nile (Layne), a US Marine and new Old Guard recruit. Layne said the film has “the ability to convey two very strong women’s stories”.

Netflix will release a first trailer for The Old Guard on Thursday.