The Olsen Twins and Others Attend Bob Saget’s Funeral: ‘It Was a Perfect Goodbye,’ Says Cast of ‘Full House’

We’re saying our final goodbyes.

Bob Saget’s funeral procession drew a large number of his celebrity friends less than a week after his death.

Many of Saget’s former co-stars, including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, paid tribute to the actor, who was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House.

On Friday, January 14, a number of celebrities were seen entering the funeral home.

During the procession, Stamos, 58, and Coulier, 62, even acted as pallbearers.

“Of course, there were tears, but there was also a lot of laughter.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively about the service, “It was the perfect goodbye to Bob.”

“At [Full House creator] Jeff Franklin’s home, there is now a celebration of life memorial.”

Saget’s family had already confirmed that a private memorial would be held on Friday.

For his part, the Grandfathered alum had alluded to the service’s difficulty.

“This is going to be the most difficult day of my life.”

Stamos tweeted at the time, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I can’t change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

Several other famous friends of the Dirty Daddy author were present, including John Mayer and Dave Chappelle.

The 48-year-old Chappelle’s Show alum also teased his appearance the day before.

“I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest tomorrow,” Chappelle joked on Thursday, January 13.

“Listen, I’m getting older, and a lot of people I know are passing away… “I’m just saying this to remind you: These moments are precious.”

On Sunday, January 9, the 65-year-old Raising Dad alum died.

The family of the Pennsylvania native said in a statement at the time, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.”

“To us, he was everything, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

Following the news of Saget’s death, several of his former Full House co-stars expressed their condolences.

