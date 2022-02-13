The Olympic Village’s Sexy Escapades

It’s possible that the Beijing Olympics are more about social distance than sexual healing.

We’re betting the games won’t just be on the field, given the village’s racy history (and a lot of condoms!).

Elite athletes spend their entire lives training in the hopes of just making it to the Olympics.

Three days a week, hours of physical therapy, film sessions, and more weight-lifting and cross-training are all on the table.

To be honest, I prefer macrobiotic diets that are free of sugar, alcohol, dairy, and entertainment.

Early mornings, late nights, and no time or energy for social gatherings, parties, or even major family gatherings.

The kind of sacrifice that most of us can’t fathom.

Yet, following an ESPN exposé in July 2012 in which American target shooter Josh Lakatos joked about “running a friggin’ brothel in the Olympic Village” during the 2000 games, the entire Olympics experience was reduced to a two-week bacchanalia for those with muscles and endurance to spare, with the real games beginning long after the starting pistols were fired.

“I’ve never witnessed so much debauchery in my entire life,” the silver medalist said, describing the time he watched the entire 4×100 women’s relay team of one Scandinavian country walk out of the three-story home he shared with his teammates (aptly dubbed Shooters’ House) followed by athletes from the US track team.

When that bombshell report was combined with the news that Durex would be supplying the village in London with 150,000 condoms (and the fact that hook-up app Grindr crashed shortly after athletes arrived in England), people were titillated, and jokes about athletes’ stamina and ability to perform were ripe for the picking.

The allotment had tripled by the time the 2016 summer games rolled around in Rio de Janeiro—admittedly one of the world’s sexiest cities—with the International Olympic Committee providing 350,000 condoms, an additional 100,000 female condoms, and 175,000 lubricant packets for the 10,500 athletes.

That’s 42 condoms per athlete, or two and a half per day on average.

So, in the Southern Hemisphere, was it really that hot?

In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, Olympic rowing gold and silver medalist Zac Purchase admitted, “It is an absolutely huge allocation of condoms.” Purchase later retired after appearances in London and Beijing.

“However, it’s all so far from the reality of what it’s like inside….

