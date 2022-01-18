The One Show’s Ricky Gervais interview is thrown into disarray when the beloved After Life dog bolts from the set.

Ricky Gervais’ interview is thrown into disarray when the beloved After Life dog bolts from the set of The One Show.

On Monday night, the After Life actor joined hosts Alex Jones and Alex Scott to discuss the new season of his hit Netflix show.

Ricky, 60, told viewers why he wrote After Life and how he got inspiration from thinking about losing his own wife, Jane.

Anti, the comedian’s on-screen dog, sat patiently next to him for the majority of the interview on the green sofas.

“The final chapter of After Life was released on Netflix this weekend,” Alex, 44, began, gushing about how it had become the “most popular British comedy” in a decade.

Ricky went on to say that he believes the show’s success is due to the concept, which follows main character Tony as he deals with the death of his wife Lisa.

When the actor explained that the storyline was based on how he would feel if his own wife Jane, 61, died, dog Anti seemed to have had enough.

Ricky explained that he wanted to “die first” before his other half to avoid ending up like Tony. The pooch whined and walked away from the interview.

“That’s where the idea came from; the first thought that came to mind was, ‘What if you lost everything?’ You could do whatever you wanted,” Ricky explained.

“I believe people connected with it because they had never seen anything like it before, and after the first series, people came up to me and told me about their problems.”

“You suddenly realize that everyone is grieving for someone, and this is about Tony trying to get through it and asking, ‘Is it still worth living if you lose everything in life?'”

Ricky began to speak of his own experience with his wife, “I’d be terrible, I want to go first, it’s selfish but,” before being cut off by the whining dog.

The German Shepherd could be seen turning to face Ricky, licking his face, and leaping up to get closer to him.

“I won’t be going anywhere yet,” the actor assured his canine companion as the dog bolted from the set and away from the cameras.

It comes just days after Ricky revealed the reason for the absence of some of After Life’s most beloved characters in the third season.

Last Friday, widower and straight-talking Tony Johnson returned for the third and final chapter of After Life, but two notable characters were absent.

Pat, the local postman, gave Tony an update on his failing health in the first few episodes…

