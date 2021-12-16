The one surprising thing you’re brushing your hair wrong – and it’s all about how long you comb it

The one surprising thing you’re brushing your hair wrong – and it has everything to do with the amount of time you comb it

According to the self-described ‘Aussie Rapunzel,’ brushing fine, straight hair when it’s wet can cause major breakage.

And the 22-year-old hair model from Sydney knows what she’s talking about: her blonde mane is over one metre long and has helped her TikTok page gain more than 806,000 followers.

Rapunzel flaunted her amazing tresses while they were wet in the shower in a new video on her page, and advised against trying to comb them while they were wet.

“If you have straight, fine hair like me, never, ever brush it when it’s wet,” she advised.

“This is when the hair is at its most vulnerable and prone to breakage.”

If you have curly hair, however, you can disregard that advice because the opposite is true for tousled tresses.

While some of Rapunzel’s fans praised her for her advice, others questioned whether it was accurate.

“When your hair is wet, it doesn’t matter if it’s curly or straight.

One person wrote, “Use a wet brush…..: the bristles are flexible,” to which Rapunzel replied, “False! Curly and straight hair are very different when wet!”

Someone else wrote, “I have curly hair and it completely RIPS my hair out.”

“If you have curly or wavy hair, brush it BEFORE you wash it, it will help a lot.”

“I work in a hair salon, and I learned that not brushing your hair when it’s wet can cause it to fall out, not completely, but in strands,” said another.

Rapunzel also mentions in her videos that if your hair is oily, you should lather shampoo on your hands before applying it to your hair, and that if you have hair loss, you should try rosemary oil.

