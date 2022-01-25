‘The Only Thing to Do Was to Try to Go Through Life as Superman,’ David Bowie said.

‘The Only Thing to Do Was to Try to Go Through Life as Superman,’ David Bowie once said.

David Bowie was a workaholic from the moment he arrived in the London music scene in the 1960s.

He didn’t come to a halt.

He was always writing songs and flexing his artistic muscles in any way he could.

“I wanted to live my life as Superman,” Bowie said.

If he was superhuman, he didn’t need to relax.

He didn’t need a vacation to the Bahamas; he only needed his job.

During an interview for Playboy in the late 1970s, Bowie spoke with a young journalist named Cameron Crowe.

During the interview, Crowe remarked that while Bowie claimed he enjoyed working all the time, he only released one album per year.

Crowe was interested in learning more about Bowie’s life outside of the studio.

Even when he wasn’t recording, Bowie seems to have kept himself occupied with something artistic.

“I write songs, screenplays, and poems, I paint, I do Kurlien photography, I manage myself, I act, I produce, and I record, and I tour occasionally,” Bowie replied.

Right now, I could give you five new David Bowie albums that have yet to be released.

I could simply hand them over to them.

I have a huge backlog of material to work through.

“Work, work, work,” says the narrator.

Still, Bowie desired nothing more than to be challenged while working around the clock.

He adored a sense of competition and enjoyed friction throughout his career.

Crowe later inquired of Bowie about his ability to unwind.

Let’s just say he didn’t have time for luxurious vacations back then.

“I don’t take vacations,” Bowie said.

“I get all of my relaxation from work; I’m serious about it.”

I’ve always believed that the only thing to do was to try to live life as Superman from the beginning.

“Being just another person made me feel far too insignificant.”

“I couldn’t live if I thought being a good person was all that mattered,” Bowie continued.

The singer of “Let’s Dance” didn’t want to follow in the footsteps of her peers.

“I thought to myself, F*** that; I don’t want to be just another honest Joe,” he explained.

Bowie, in the end, had big plans.

“I want to be a supersuperbeing and improve all of the equipment I’ve been given to the point where it works 300 percent better, and I believe I can do it.”

