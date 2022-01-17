The Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid Serum, which has a 400k+ waitlist, is back in stock – here’s how to get it.

Salicylic Acid Serum from The Ordinary, which has a 400k+ waitlist, is back in stock – here’s where to get it.

THE ORDINARY is one of our favorite skincare brands because of their affordable products that deliver on their promises.

It’s also good news for beauty fans, as one of their most popular products is returning.

We may earn affiliate revenue if you click on a link in this story.

By popular demand, The Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid 2% Solution will be relaunched on January 20.

It will be sold in The Ordinary stores and online at deciem.com.

The Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid 2percent Solution is back for £5.10 after a two-year wait and a 400-person waitlist.

It’s been dubbed “The Ordinary’s best product” by skincare fans.

It’s the most popular product among those with blemish-prone skin because it helps to decongest pores and remove dead skin cells, resulting in skin clarity over time.

The relaunch of The Ordinry’s best-selling Salicylic Acid 2percent Solution is accompanied by some new must-have launches.

“Apply once daily in the evening,” the Ordinary suggests.

“Apply a small amount to the target area or all over the face for general use.”

The Ordinary, NIOD, and others all shared this article.

Deciem (@deciem) is a Twitter account dedicated to helping people make

The Ordinary is also launching the Salicylic Acid 2percent Anhydrous Solution, as well as the popular Salicylic Acid 2percent Masque, as part of a larger Salicylic Acid product portfolio.

If you want one, you’ll have to act quickly, because with a 400k waitlist, they’ll sell out quickly.

“I’m writing this review from memories of the seemingly never-to-return salicylic acid that gave me the best skin of my life,” one reviewer said.

“Like many of us, I’d been out for a while, but when it came back, it was fantastic.”

My skin was flawless and silky smooth.

It was incredible to receive compliments on my beautiful complexion from strangers as someone who struggled with acne.

Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid 2percent Solution will be available for purchase on January 20 at deciem.com.

If you’re looking for new cosmetics, Huda Beauty’s latest collection may be worth a look.

The A-Z of beauty trends you need to know about in 2022, from virtual makeup to baby hair sculpting and lash botox.

Stay tuned to our Beauty page for more beauty and skincare deals so you don’t miss out on any sales or new releases – you’re welcome.