The Original Cast of ‘Scream’ Reflects on the Film’s Legacy 25 Years Later (Exclusive)

In 1996’s horror classic Scream, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox faced off against the infamous Ghostface killer for the first time.

The genre-bending slasher, directed by the late Wes Craven, was an immediate hit with critics and audiences.

After three sequels and a television spinoff, the franchise is continuing its legacy with a fifth film, aptly titled Scream, set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

On the anniversary of Scream, Paramount Pictures released a new featurette titled ‘For Wes,’ which pays tribute to the late director.

Campbell, Arquette, and Cox all return for the highly anticipated sequel, which also features newcomers Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), and Jenna Ortega (You), some of whom were not even born when the first film was released!

ET was on set of the latest installment exclusively, where the original cast reflected on the original film and on revisiting the franchise all these years later.

“I want [the fans]to know they’re going to see a movie that’s very similar to the first one,” Cox teased of the upcoming sequel.

“It’s probably scarier now than it was 25 years ago,” says the author.

As a result, it’s current in a different way.”

The cast and crew of the original had no idea the franchise would last this long when it was released.

With a laugh, Campbell admitted, “I would’ve said you’re crazy!”

“Never in a million years would I have expected it to explode the way it did and then continue the way it has,” said Kevin Williamson, the original screenwriter.

Williamson also wrote the second and fourth installments, as well as serving as executive producer on the fifth.

The new entry was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

“To play a character for twenty-five years and do another Scream, it’s really an incredible opportunity,” Arquette said of Dewey Riley.

“These are just a few moments in my life that have had a significant impact on me.”

“It’s an honor to play a powerful woman who isn’t a victim and overcomes obstacles,” Campbell says.

