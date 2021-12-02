The original ‘Home Alone’ house is available for rent on Airbnb.

Fans of the original Home Alone film are in for a treat this holiday season, as the house from the film is now available to rent on Airbnb.

According to a Today report, the fictional McCallister family’s Chicago-area home can be booked for just (dollar)25 (plus taxes and fees), but not yet.

The house will be available for booking starting December 1.

7 p.m.

CT, for a December stay

Devin Ratray, who plays Buzz McCallister in the Home Alone franchise, is hosting the stay.

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin)’s older brother, Buzz, is left home alone during his family’s holiday vacation to Paris.

Keven ends up flying to New York in the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, while his family travels to rainy Florida for the holidays.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” Ratray said in an Airbnb press release, “but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – even my pizza – with you this holiday season.”

Just be careful not to lose my tarantula, Axl.”

Prepare to spend the holidays on America’s most boring street… because the timeless house where the home alone story began is now available for booking on airbnb.

On December 7th at 1pm CT, filthy animals can make a reservation https:t.coHcTybz2Dd8pic.twitter.comJSm59Jeo1C

The promotion is timed to coincide with the release of Home Sweet Home Alone, the series’ newest film, which is only available to stream on Disney(plus).

In it, Ratray reprises his role as Buzz, now a police officer, who is dispatched to the home of a young boy named Max (Archie Yates), who was left home alone by his family when they traveled to Japan for the holidays.

There have been five Home Alone films over the years, with the upcoming reboot film bringing the total to six.

Following the success of the first film, director Chris Columbus returned for the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, written by John Hughes and released in 1992.

Hughes also wrote Home Alone 3, which was directed by Raja Gosnell in 1997.

Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House was released five years later, in 2002.

The fifth film, Home Alone:…, wouldn’t come out for another decade.

