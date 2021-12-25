The original ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ has a very different story than the well-known Christmas carol.

Generations have heard the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which includes lyrics about Monopoly and Rudolph’s nose glowing like a light bulb.

The Christmas story told in musical numbers, on the other hand, is not the same as the true story of the beloved reindeer.

Here’s everything we know about the original Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer coloring book, including Rudolph’s note to his parents.

Holiday songs such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” are still popular decades after their initial release.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is a song about a reindeer who is trying to fit in with his friends.

Rudolph was shunned by the other reindeer because of his bright red nose, just as one elf was shunned because of his interest in dentistry.

Santa asked Rudolph to guide his sleigh on a foggy Christmas Eve, and the other reindeers didn’t care for him.

Rudolph became Santa Claus’ unofficial ninth reindeer.

The song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” has received over 40 million Spotify plays since its release.

The stop-motion animated film’s soundtrack is available for digital and physical purchase.

Rudolph’s original story, on the other hand, tells a different harrowing tale.

Robert May’s version of Rudolph, which was published in a coloring book and was inspired by the “Ugly Duckling,” began with a different name for this adorable reindeer.

The names Rollo the Reindeer and even Reginald the Reindeer were mentioned, but the writer decided they were too British.

May decided that this story would be about Santa delivering gifts to the reindeer village after settling on Rudolph.

Unfortunately, no one remembered to turn on the lights for Santa in the original story, causing Father Christmas to stumble in the dark and even fall “on his back” while visiting Rudolph’s house.

Santa invited Rudolph to help him with the rest of his deliveries after meeting him and seeing his glowing red nose.

Rudolph wrote a note to his parents and then “went down in history.”

Naturally, the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is followed in the stop-motion animation version.

Fans still watch the film during the holiday season, decades after it was released.

The soundtrack to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is, of course, available on most major music streaming services.

The holiday classic will be available to stream on FuboTV and Sling in 2021.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

