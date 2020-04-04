The Originals’ Claire Holt Is Pregnant 1 Year After Welcoming Son

Congrats to Claire Holt!

The 31-year-old The Originals and The Vampire Diaries alum and husband Andrew Joblon are expecting another baby. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday, just over a year after the two welcomed their first child, son James Holt Joblon.

“Grateful for this little ray sunshine in an uncertain time ❤️,” Holt wrote, alongside a photo of her wearing a blue floral dress and cradling her baby bump while standing beside her husband, who is holding their boy.

Last week, Holt shared a selfie with James for his first birthday.

“My baby is 1!!” she wrote. “Pretty cool that you can grow your own best friend. It’s been the shortest/longest, most epic year of my life. Shout-out to my legendary teammate @ajoblon. It’s all super easy from here, right??”

Earlier this month, Holt shared a throwback photo of her husband supporting her in the hospital as she was in labor with their son.

“I was going to post something sentimental about all the amazing women in my life but actually I’m just gonna throw out the facts – we’ve all seen how men handle colds and there’s absolutely no way the human race would go on if they had to deal with pregnancy and childbirth. Women are BADASS. #internationalwomensday,” she wrote.

The couple’s son was born a year after Holt suffered a miscarriage. The actress documented her journey online at the time.

“As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs – their own, their wife’s, their sister’s,” Holt wrote. “So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it.”