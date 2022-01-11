The Oscars have announced that this year’s ceremony will have a host.

Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, confirmed during the virtual Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday that the Oscars will have a host in 2022, for the first time in three years.

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the show in both 2017 and 2018, was the most recent host.

Kevin Hart had planned to do so in 2019, but withdrew after old tweets surfaced.

In 2019, 2020, or 2021, the ceremony did not have a host.

During his TCA executive session, Erwich mentioned that Will Packer, the 94th Academy Awards producer, is hard at work on telecast plans, but he made no other announcements about potential hosts or whether Jimmy Kimmel is being considered.

For the seventh time, Glenn Weiss will be directing the Academy Awards.

He’s won two Emmys for directing previous awards shows.

“To create an Oscars show that truly celebrates a global love of film, you need someone with Glenn’s deep technical knowledge and creative insights,” Packer said in a statement announcing Weiss’ return. “I’m fortunate to be working with him.”

The 94th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood.

Philiana Ng contributed reporting.

