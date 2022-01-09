The owner of a Glasgow bar group has been charged with’systematic mistreatment’ of employees.

Staff have been accused of’systematic mistreatment’ by the owner of a Glasgow bar group.

The owners of Abandon Ship and The Luchador have been accused of “failure to adhere to their most basic obligations of duty of care,” according to Unite Hospitality today, but they deny the allegations.

Employees of Macmerry300 and Abandon Ship Ltd have filed a collective grievance alleging that the company has subjected them to various forms of mistreatment as well as a “failure to adhere to their most basic legal obligations of duty of care towards staff.”

Abandon Ship, Fly South, The Luchador, and The Bull are among the company’s food and drink venues in Glasgow, which are owned by Richard Davies, Phil Donaldson, and AJ McMenemy.

“Issues have been present within the company for a very long time,” according to the allegations, which include “a severe lack of complaint procedures and accountability practices.”

It’s also claimed that the company failed to notify employees about possible close covid contacts and failed to close venues in the event of outbreaks, as well as ‘health code violations in kitchens across the company.’

Employees claim they have been forced to work while sick or face disciplinary action, as well as pay issues such as not being paid sick or holiday pay, not being paid on time, and NEST pension payments being deducted from payslips but not paid to NEST.

“It’s no secret how much money has been invested in the Glasgow expansion in exchange for better employee treatment,” according to the grievance.

Last year, Glasgow saw the debuts of Abandon Ship, Fly South, The Luchador, and The Bull.

“70% of all workers across 13 bars in Glasgow and Dundee, including The Luchador, Abandon Ship, Bird and Bear, Draffens, The Bull, Fly South and Franks, have submitted a shocking collective grievance outlining systemic mistreatment to the owners of MacMerry 300 and Abandon Ship Ltd,” Unite Hospitality said on Friday afternoon in response to the allegations.

“As well as investigation and resolution workers have called for Unite to be recognized as a collective bargaining organization to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Today, a spokesperson for MacMerry300 responded, denying that 70% of their employees are involved and saying.

