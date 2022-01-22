The owner of Grey House reveals that two different Season 7 endings were shot for the cancelled Hallmark series ‘Good Witch.’

The Canceled Hallmark Series ‘Good Witch’: Grey House Owner Reveals Two Different Season 7 Endings

The long-running Good Witch series was canceled by Hallmark Channel in July 2021, much to the surprise of fans.

However, one insider with knowledge of the production had a hunch that it was coming to an end.

Due to some clues dropped during filming for season 7, Liz Heersink, who owns the house that served as Cassie Nightingale’s home and Bandamp;B on the show, recently revealed that she suspected the series had come to an end.

Heersink spoke with The Hamilton Spectator about her unique house, Foxbar, starring in a popular TV series.

She also revealed that when the cast and crew arrived to film scenes for Season 7 of Good Witch, she had a feeling the series was coming to an end.

Heersink said, “I was told they were shooting two endings.”

One was a series finale, while the other was a cliffhanger.

“OK, I figured, the show was over,” she said.

In July 2021, the series finale of The Good Witch, titled “The Wedding,” aired.

Cassie (Catherine Bell), Joy (Katherine Barrell), and Abigail (Sarah Power) defeated the mysterious force robbing them of their witchy abilities in that episode.

Meanwhile, Stephanie (Kylee Evans) and Adam (Scott Cavalheiro) married, and Cassie and her husband Sam (James Denton) recommitted to their marriage and embarked on an epic round-the-world trip.

Joy and Zoey (Kyana Teresa), a new couple, also shared their first kiss.

But Abigail and Donovan (Marc Bendavid) realized their relationship wasn’t meant to be and called off their engagement.

Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch aired for 13 years.

The first of seven films was released in 2008, and the TV series premiered in 2014.

Fans of the Good Witch began traveling to Heersink’s home in Dundas, Ontario, to see Grey House for themselves.

Fans traveled from all over the world to see the show, with new visitors arriving every few weeks.

She explained, “These are people who adore that show.”

“It’s just that they’re excited to see the house.”

Heersink continued, “I let them come in and take pictures on the steps.”

“They were ecstatic to be standing on the stairwell.”

The first scenes for Good Witch were shot in Heersink’s 1847 home.

Interior shots were later shot in a Toronto studio, where a replica of the…

