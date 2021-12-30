The Palace almost didn’t let Elton John sing Candle in the Wind at Princess Diana’s funeral because it was deemed ‘too sentimental.’

The Palace nearly prevented Elton John from performing Candle in the Wind at Princess Diana’s funeral because it was deemed “too sentimental.”

According to newly-unsealed documents, CANDLE IN THE WIND was almost not performed at Princess Diana’s funeral due to concerns that it was “too sentimental.”

Officials from the Royal Family are now said to have feared that the moving song, which topped the charts for 14 weeks after Diana’s tragic death, wouldn’t be appropriate for the service.

Sir Elton John, the princess’s close friend, was expected to perform Your Song instead.

The Dean of Westminster, on the other hand, personally appealed to aides, and the singer’s moving performance became one of the service’s most memorable moments.

According to documents released by the National Archives, there was opposition to the song’s use, and Westminster Abbey even put a young saxophonist on standby to perform a solo instrumental version in its place.

The Very Rev Dr Wesley Carr, on the other hand, successfully argued that allowing Sir Elton to appear would be a “generous and imaginative” gesture to the public.

“This is a crucial point in the service, and we would urge boldness,” Dr Carr wrote in a letter to Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Ross, a senior member of the royal household.

“It’s where the unexpected happens, and the princess represents something from the modern world.”

“Anything classical or choral (even a popular classic like something by Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate, in my opinion.”

“Better would be the enclosed Elton John song, which would be powerful (Elton John is well-known, and the princess enjoys his music).”

“He has added new lyrics to the tune, which is being widely played and sung across the country as a tribute to Diana.”

On the radio, it’s always on.

“Its application here would be imaginative and generous to the millions of people who are grieving: this is pop culture at its best.”

“If the words were deemed too sentimental (which is by no means a bad thing given the national mood), they would only have to be sung rather than printed.

“I’d be happy to talk to anyone about the significance of this suggestion over the phone.”

On August 31, 1997, Diana and her lover, Dodi Fayed, son of Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, died in a car accident in Paris.

The tragedy, which occurred less than a year after Diana and Charles’ divorce was finalized, sparked a massive public outpouring of grief.

After Bing Crosby’s White Christmas, Candle in the Wind became the second best-selling physical single of all time, with 33 million copies sold.

