The Palm Springs Film Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Due to the current increase in COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has decided that the Film Festival will not be held this year from January 7 to 17.

“After careful consideration, the Film Society believes this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers, and staff,” the festival said in a statement, adding that those who had purchased festival tickets and passes would be refunded.

The refund will be sent to the original payment method for the vast majority of people.”

Despite the fact that the main festival will not take place in 2022, organizers intend to hold ShortFest in the summer.

“At this time, Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled to return June 21-27, 2022,” according to the statement, with a proposed return for the main festival in 2023. “The Film Festival and Film Awards will return to an in-person event in January 2023.”

Meanwhile, Film Awards honorees Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, and Penelope Cruz will be honored this year in partnership with Entertainment Tonight “with details to follow,” according to the statement.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is the most recent event to be canceled or postponed as a result of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Critics Choice Awards, which were scheduled for January, were held last week.

The Motion Picture Academy postponed the Governors Awards ceremony, which was scheduled to take place Jan. 9 in Los Angeles, and Fox canceled their New Year’s celebration.

15

There is no new date set.

