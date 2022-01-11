The Pancake Pockets Recipe From ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Is ‘Pure Genius’

With Food Network star Ree Drummond’s Pancake Pockets, pancakes are elevated to a new level.

The morning treat is flavorful in every bite.

And it’s all thanks to The Pioneer Woman’s ingenious way of combining pancakes, fillings, and syrup.

“I happen to be obsessed with pancakes, and decided not to rest until I came up with the perfect pancake recipe,” the Food Network personality wrote on her food blog.

She wrote, “Making pancakes from scratch is the only way to go.”

“But there’s one problem: homemade pancakes don’t always taste as good as those made from good box mixes, let alone those served in pancake houses.”

At home, pancakes are frequently either too eggy…or too chewy and tough…or simply too blah.”

Although she admitted to having a “love-hate relationship with pancakes on so many levels,” (the love is for “the way good pancakes taste,” and the hate, we can all relate to, is for “what good pancakes do to my bottom,”) she also admitted to having a “love-hate relationship with pancakes on so many levels.

Drummond perfected her recipe by eating them and watching them grow.

“This one works every time,” she jokes, “but you have to do exactly what I say or your life will spiral downward into a series of mishaps and missed opportunities.”

Her Pancake Pockets are built on the foundation of this perfect pancake recipe.

It's pure genius — she tucks strawberries, pecans, and syrup INSIDE her golden brown pancakes.

9 p.m.

https:t.coQ0Wth7IAZGpic.twitter.comUxtEtuZmng for the recipe

Drummond’s Pancake Pockets may appear to be ordinary pancake pockets.

However, each one is jam-packed with fruit, nuts, and maple syrup.

“@thepioneerwoman tucks strawberries, pecans, and syrup INSIDE her golden brown pancakes and it’s pure genius,” Food Network tweeted.

To make the pancakes, you’ll need cake flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, milk, vanilla extract, and one egg.

One tablespoon of chopped strawberries and pecans are added to each pancake as it cooks on the griddle.

The strawberries and pecans receive a teaspoon of maple syrup.

Then, on top of that, another two tablespoons of batter are added.

Flip it over and you’ve got yourself a Pancake Pocket.

Drummond says in the Food Network video for the recipe, “They look and smell absolutely scrumptious.”

