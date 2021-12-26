The Pat McGrath x ‘Bridgerton’ Beauty Collection Will Make Your Regal Dreams Come True

The Pat McGrath x ‘Bridgerton’ Beauty Collection Will Assist You In Fulfilling Your Regal Dreams

Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in December 2020, inviting viewers into a decadent, outrageously luxe period drama escape filled with love, sex, and a glimpse of life in England during the Regency period.

Fans can finally bring the beauty of their favorite characters to life with the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton cosmetics collection, which was created by makeup artist and Dame Pat McGrath in collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland a year ago. But be warned, dear reader: you’ll want to buy everything.

Bridgerton’s first season’s colors, tones, and general “passion” are incorporated into the exclusive beauty collaboration.

“I fell in love with Bridgerton at first sight, just like so many others.

“I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage via a new MTHRSHP Eye Palette, Divine Blush (plus) Glow Trio, and Highlighters in covetable, collectable packaging,” McGrath said in a release.

While we wait for Netflix’s sultry and deliciously scandalous English family to return to our screens, we can at least channel the Regency era’s soapy, pastel-infused beauty with this new beauty collection, which is packed with shimmery highlighters and divine eyeshadow palettes fit for a queen.

Shop the Pat McGrath x Bridgerton beauty collection, which features regal makeup inspired by the hit Netflix series.

Don’t worry, the opulent beauty inspiration doesn’t end there.

