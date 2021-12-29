The PDA Between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Is Surprisingly Adorable

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s PDA Is Surprisingly Cute

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is deepening.

Kardashian has been getting closer to Davidson as her divorce from rapper Kanye West progresses.

Many fans questioned whether Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship was genuine or would last when they first began dating.

According to sources close to the new couple, they are extremely close and touchy in public.

Following her appearance on Saturday Night Live, Davidson and Kardashian began dating.

Since then, the two have grown closer.

“Kim is completely enamored with him,” a source told People.

“[Kim and Pete] are very cuddly and affectionate with one another.”

“They appear to be more at ease than couples who have been together for a long time,” the source added.

“Kim is clearly pleased with him.”

Friends and family of the reality star believe that Davidson was exactly what Kardashian needed.

“He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce,” the source said. “Someone to make her laugh and just have a good time with.”

“The end of her marriage was a particularly dark period for her, and Pete has proven to be the best antidote.”

They’ve been dating since October and have spent a lot of time together.

On a weekend trip to New York, Davidson even introduced Kardashian to his mother.

“Kim is completely smitten with Pete,” a close friend of Kardashian told HollywoodLife.

“She didn’t know what to expect when she first started seeing him, to be honest.

She realizes it would be a big deal in the media, but she had such a good time with him on Saturday Night Live that she decided to go ahead and do it.

But she had no idea what was going to happen, and she is now obsessed with him.

Kim can’t stop smiling when she’s with Pete.

It’s really cute, and she gets butterflies when she’s around him.”

The relationship also doesn’t appear to be coming to an end anytime soon.

Another source told the outlet, “Kim isn’t nearly ready to be done with Pete.”

“It’s the polar opposite.

She claims that their chemistry is out of this world, and that she hasn’t felt so passionate in a long time.

Kim likes him more every time they’re together, and she doesn’t want this to be a rebound…

