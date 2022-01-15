The ‘Peacemaker’ Intro aims to ‘Vanquish the Skip Forward Button.’

Each episode of HBO Max’s new DC superhero series, Peacemaker, begins with a hilarious dance sequence.

The absurd number was added to the intro, according to writer and director James Gunn, so viewers would have something to watch during the opening credits.

The dark and brooding tones of DC films and series have become well-known.

With his 2021 release, The Suicide Squad, however, Gunn flipped the script.

And now, with the spinoff Peacemaker, the filmmaker is bringing his superhero universe even closer to the light.

The show, which debuted in January, is based on a true story.

12 is about John Cena’s Peacemaker, a culturally illiterate superhero on a shady work release program run by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Robert Patrick, and Steve Agee are among the cast members of the film The Peacemaker.

The majority of DC and Marvel series feature heightened music that foreshadows the epic action to come.

With Peacemaker, however, Gunn wanted to try something new.

So he added a charming sequence in which the cast performs a TikTok-style dance to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It.” The director admitted it’s his way of trying to “vanquish the skip forward button” during the credits.

“I really wanted to do a dance number where everyone was doing something ridiculous while looking incredibly serious,” Gunn told Polygon.

“I figured it would serve as a reminder to people that this isn’t your typical DC or Marvel TV show.”

In the intro, Cena takes center stage and executes his gimmicks flawlessly.

However, he admitted to the publication that dancing is not his strong suit.

Cena admitted, “I don’t dance.”

“It’s not something I’m particularly fond of.”

Fortunately, the rest of the cast stood by Cena throughout the song.

Chukwudi Iwuji, the series’ star, said that everyone had a good time filming it.

“I have to say, that was one of the most enjoyable days of filming I can recall,” the actor said.

“It’s just pure joy, gleeful, crazy joy.”

If I don’t stop singing that in the shower, I think my wife will leave me soon.

She could simply say, “Enough is enough.”

On Thursday, January 18th, HBO Max premiered Peacemaker.

The first episode of the series has been released…

dance is an underrated tool for a superhero pic.twitter.com/BQSAeRbTjm — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) January 14, 2022