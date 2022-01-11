The Peloton x Adidas Activewear Collection is a stylish way to get started on your fitness goals.

This year, it’s all about looking great while also feeling great.

And the newest Adidas and Peloton activewear capsule collection is finally here to help us do just that.

Whether you’re a die-hard Peloton user, a die-hard Adidas wearer (we’re all here for the brand loyalty), or just someone trying to get back into shape this year, the latest apparel drop from the brands is packed with everything you’ll need to elevate your workout style for 2022 and beyond, including sleek tights and leggings, pretty bomber jackets, tank tops, tees, gender-neutral joggers, and more.

The best part about this collaboration is that it’s made partly from recycled materials, which contributes to Adidas’ mission to eliminate plastic waste. Protect the environment while also elevating your workout style in one purchase? Say no more.

Check out Adidas x Peloton’s latest apparel collection and shop ET Style’s favorite pieces from the collaboration below.

Plus, shop Halle Berry’s Amazon activewear and peruse our picks for the best leggings to try in 2022.

