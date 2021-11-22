‘The People We Love Are Always With Us,’ says Harold Ramis’ daughter about Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Someone wasn’t there to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife over the weekend.

Harold Ramis, the original Ghostbuster, died in 2014.

His daughter is now speaking out about her famous father and the Ghostbusters franchise he left behind.

Harold Ramis played a key role in the first Ghostbusters film in 1984.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson co-starred with him in the film.

In addition, he appeared in the 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II.

Ramis was a writer on both films, which is perhaps the most important aspect.

He co-wrote the brilliantly funny screenplays that cemented the franchise’s iconic status with Dan Aykroyd.

Dr. Ramis was played by Ramis.

Former professor and geeky paranormal investigator Egon Spengler, Ph.D.

Spengler’s constant focus on the academic side of the paranormal helps the Ghostbusters stay grounded in the midst of a chaotic series of events.

When Ghostbusters: Afterlife came out, Ramis was no longer a member of the original Ghostbusters crew.

On February 24, 2014, he died of autoimmune disease.

However, his character is prominently featured in the new film.

Spengler’s estranged daughter Callie (played by Carrie Coon) and grandchildren Phoebe and Trevor (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard, respectively) move to his farm and unravel the mystery of Spengler’s hidden supernatural legacy.

Dr. Bill Murray (Bill Murray)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife includes appearances by Peter Venkman, Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz).

Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barret), the original co-star and Venkman’s love interest, also joins the new cast.

Ramis’ eldest daughter, in new comments for The Hollywood Reporter, praises Reitman’s treatment of the franchise and her late father.

“Maybe he is the only person who could do that,” Violet Ramis Stiel tells THR. “He was so careful to get it right, to really honor the early films and everyone who was in them, but also to make something for now and the future.”

He’s the link between the two worlds in terms of physicality.”

Stiel also discussed the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and how the new film is shaped by grief.

“One thing about the film that is timely is that, while it is a comedy, it is also about loss and grief,” she says.

“It’s something that we’re all dealing with.”

Reitman’s treatment of Ramis’ character works for a reason, according to Stiel.

To be clear, he concentrated on the character rather than the late actor.

“There are so many real-life parallels,…”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.