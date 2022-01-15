‘The Person Who Does This Should Love It,’ says Ben Affleck, explaining why he didn’t direct ‘The Batman.’

Ben Affleck has had a slew of well-known roles over the years, but his turn as Batman in the DC Extended Universe is one of his most recent.

Fans will be disappointed to learn that he will not be reprising his role as Gotham’s caped crusader.

He even turned down the opportunity to direct The Batman.

He clarified why in a recent interview.

Ben Affleck has been vocal about his decision to leave the role of Batman in the DCEU.

The actor recently revealed that he had a bad time working on Justice League.

He also revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that his time as Gotham’s hero resulted in alcoholism:

“Right around the time of Justice League, I started drinking too much, and it’s been difficult to confront, face, and deal with.”

I’ve been sober for a while now, and I’m feeling great — the healthiest and best I’ve ever felt.

And the experience of overcoming alcoholism has been extremely educational.”

The actor admitted that his addiction played a role in his decision to decline the lead role in The Batman in a 2020 interview with The New York Times.

Affleck recalled, “I showed someone The Batman script.”

‘I think the script is good,’ they said.

If you go through what you just went through again, I believe you’ll drink yourself to death.’

Affleck, it turns out, didn’t just decline the lead role in The Batman.

He was also given the chance to direct the upcoming movie.

He, on the other hand, chose not to do so for a very good reason.

That’s right, Ben Affleck had the opportunity to direct The Batman but declined.

He told the Los Angeles Times that he’s focusing on gigs that make him happy, and that his decision is in his best interests and the best interests of the fanbase:

“A good example is directing [The] Batman.”

‘I’m not going to be happy doing this,’ I thought as I looked at it.

‘The person who does this should enjoy it.’ You’re supposed to want these things all the time, and I’m sure I would have enjoyed doing it at 32 or something.

However, that’s when I realized it wasn’t worth it.

It’s undeniably true that directors who appreciate…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“I started drinking too much around the time of Justice League, and it’s a hard thing to confront and face and deal with. I’ve been sober for a while now, and I feel really good — as healthy and good as I’ve ever felt. And the process of recovering from alcoholism has been really instructive.”