The petition to halt interviews with Will and Jada Smith is gaining traction.

A sarcastic petition to prevent Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith from being interviewed has amassed over 5,000 signatures.

The Smith family has been shockingly candid with fans about extremely personal issues in recent weeks, and some fans believe they’ve crossed the line into TMI. They want the parents, at the very least, removed from the headlines.

Jada’s Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk is credited with starting the Smith family’s over-sharing trend.

She shared some personal details there, including some romantic and sexual issues with Will that were far too recent for some fans’ tastes.

Since then, the revelations have accelerated, and they may have peaked last month with the publication of Will Smith’s memoir, Will.

Dexter Morales, a fan, had had enough of the press tour’s headline-grabbing interviews, and he started a petition on Change.org to put an end to it.

Unlike other online petitions, especially those that are humorous, Morales’ petition does not include a lengthy explanation or frequent updates.

It simply reads, “Stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith!” and includes the caption, “Poor Will Smith…” It also includes an edited photo of the couple, who are both crying and have exaggerated red eyes.

The petition’s original goal was 1,500 signatures, but it now has over 5,100 and is growing by the minute.

Its current goal is 7,500 signatures, but at this rate, it will easily surpass that goal in a matter of hours.

“It’s against my will that I learn about this couple.”

“Free us,” one commenter said in response to the petition.

“Not everything has to be public knowledge,” another added, while a third wrote, “I’m tired.”

I’m completely spent.

At this point, I feel like I’m a part of their relationship.”

Buckle up if you’ve missed any of this story’s strange twists and turns.

To begin with, Will and Jada have revealed various infidelities over the years, as well as hints that they have had an open relationship at times, though they admit it is difficult to navigate that emotional minefield.

Jada has spoken openly about her 2016 affair with singer August Alsina, as well as her tumultuous history with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Still, Smith seemed to top all of this drama in his memoir, in which he revealed that a bad heartbreak in his youth caused him to develop an aversion psychosomatic reaction to sex.

He also acknowledged that he had…

