The Phase Zero Podcast’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Episode is now available.

The Phase Zero Podcast has a new episode with spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A new bonus episode of ComicBook.com’s Marvel Cinematic Universe podcast Phase Zero is now available, delving deep into Spider-Man: No Way Home’s story, surprises, Easter eggs, and fallout.

While the Phase Zero podcast is broadcast live every Wednesday, bonus episodes are spoiler-filled extravaganzas, necessitating the show’s suspension from broadcast in favor of a podcast-only version.

This ensures that no Marvel fans who haven’t seen the film by Friday morning are subjected to spoilers.

Phase Zero's bonus episode of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Bonus Ep. 6)

6) has the most single-day downloads of any episode in the series, and it’s on track to become the single most-downloaded episode of Phase Zero by the end of 2021, with the podcast surpassing 1 million listens across all platforms in less than 11 months.

With more than 300,000 live viewers, the series’ most-watched episode featured Shang-Chi star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton back in September.

For all of the Marvel films that came out in 2021, there is a bonus episode in Phase Zero.





You can listen to it on any major podcast platform or by following the links below.

A deep dive interview with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson and a full analysis of Loki with director Kate Herron were previously featured on Phase Zero.

Episode 27 of the Pearson podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms.

Herron’s Episode 28 is now available on all podcast platforms, continuing the show’s Wednesday afternoon release schedule.

Phase Zero invites you to join us in a weekly discussion of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights as we celebrate all things Marvel.

Every Wednesday at 12pm ET, new episodes are recorded live on twitch.tvcomicbook before being made available to MCU fans…

