The pilot episode of ABC’s ‘Promised Land’ was shot in a completely different location than the rest of the series (exclusive)

The pilot episode of ABC’s “Promised Land” was shot in a completely different state than the rest of the series (exclusive)

Despite the fact that streaming giants like Netflix and HBO order entire series, ABC requested a Promised Land pilot before ordering the entire season.

Fortunately, ABC approved a series order on August 11, 2021.

The Lantix family drama is set in a vineyard in California’s Sonoma Valley, but the pilot was shot all over the country.

Find out where the Promised Land cast, which includes John Ortiz, Cecilia Suarez, and Christina Ochoa, shot the ABC drama’s pilot episode.

The remaining nine episodes of Promised Land, aside from the pilot, were shot in California.

The majority of the scenes were shot in Santa Clarita, about 40 minutes outside of Los Angeles, and at the Agua Dulce Winery.

"The series is shot in Santa Clarita, just outside of Los Angeles," an ABC representative said in response to a request on January 24th.

24th.

“Agua Dulce winery plays a role in the series.”

Is Heritage House Winery in Sonoma Valley’s “Promised Land” an Actual Vineyard?

Despite the fact that the majority of Season 1 of Promised Land was shot in California, the pilot episode was shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

We learned more about the pilot’s intimate setting during an exclusive interview with Tonatiuh (who plays Antonio Sandoval).

“I think we all fell in love the first night we landed in Atlanta,” Tonatiuh told Showbiz.

“Thanks to COVID, we all really clicked. We basically became each other’s social lives for a month.”

The cast not only had a great time filming the pilot, but they also adored the location.

“By midtown, we primarily filmed not too far away from the Loews Hotel,” he continued.

“So we had a couple of midtown scenes.”

Dahlonega was where we shot some exteriors.

We also shot in a nearby small town.”

The Heritage House Vineyard is located in the “Heart of Georgia Wine Country,” according to the Dahlonega city website, so it’s easy to see why the producers chose it.

Tonatiuh and Katya Martn of Promised Land talked about how different filming the pilot in Atlanta was compared to returning to LA for the rest of the season.

Filming in Atlanta was “such a unique experience,” Tonatiuh said.

“It’s not LA, but it was stunning.”

We were in the heart of the city and…

