The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy: The 10 Best Recipes from Ree Drummond’s New Cookbook

The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy: Ree Drummond’s Top 10 Recipes

For fans looking to simplify their kitchen lives, Ree Drummond has a new (hashtag)1 best-selling cookbook.

The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy is out now, and it’s chock-full of “shortcut recipes for dinners, desserts, and more.” Here are 10 of the best.

Instead of cooking from scratch during quarantine, Ree decided to “chill out and take some kitchen shortcuts,” which is where her Sheet Pan Pancakes recipe came from.

You won’t have to “babysit individual pancakes on a griddle” with this method, and there’s a “triple whammy of toppings” — strawberries, blueberries, and chocolate chips.

The Pioneer Woman’s Arty Holiday Bread is a simple recipe that uses frozen bread dough with tomatoes, olives, sage, and rosemary on top.

Brushing the bread with olive oil makes it shiny, and then seasoning it with salt and Parmesan cheese completes the dish.

Many grocery stores sell frozen Chinese and Japanese dumplings, according to Ree.

You can get them with a variety of fillings, including the pork variety she uses in her Speedy Dumpling Soup recipe.

“Simmering them [dumplings]in a flavorful broth that comes together quickly will get a hearty dinner on the table in no time,” says Ree.

Ree’s Buffalo Chicken Totchos are a crowd-pleaser that can be served at a holiday party or on game day.

“This recipe is a hit with my tweens and husband.

I’ve made this chicken exactly as written and served it with fries or a pizza crust.

We’ve also made the sauce with leftover chicken or chicken nuggets.

“They always love it!!” wrote one satisfied customer.

Ree’s Sheet Pan Mac and Cheese is a “definite keeper” for a holiday gathering. This recipe makes a lot, but it can easily be halved and baked on a smaller sheet pan.

“This is by far the best macaroni and cheese I’ve ever had.”

One reviewer said, “It’s crispy on the top and edges but still gooey inside.”

Ravioli a la Betsy, another easy pasta dish from The Pioneer Woman, features spinach and ricotta ravioli, shrimp, and a creamy tomato sauce.

The best part about this recipe is that it can be ready in less than 20 minutes.

