The Pioneer Woman Makes an Ugly Sweater Cake Using Simple Shortcuts, according to Ree Drummond’s Easiest Last-Minute Christmas Dessert.

The Pioneer Woman Makes an Ugly Sweater Cake Using Simple Shortcuts: Ree Drummond’s Easiest Last-Minute Christmas Dessert

Ree Drummond has a simple last-minute Christmas dessert recipe that uses only store-bought ingredients.

The Pioneer Woman star’s ugly sweater cake is a fun treat for both kids and adults to decorate (and eat!).

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond demonstrated how to make her easy Christmas dessert.

While her recipe includes ingredients and instructions for making a chocolate cake from scratch, you can also use a box of store-bought cake mix.

If you have a cake mix on hand, that’s an added bonus!

Drummond had a sheet cake baked, cooled, and removed from the pan, which she placed bottom-side up on a platter, on her show.

“I already made the cake,” she explained, “and I’m also going to make it easy because I’m using ready-made icing.”

The decorations can be made to be as cute, funny, or ugly as you want them to be.

Drummond used three containers of vanilla frosting, one of which was placed in an X-shaped tip piping bag.

She mixed the remaining two containers of frosting with green gel food coloring in a bowl.

Drummond frosts the cake from top to bottom and along the sides.

It was time to decorate the cake after she finished frosting it.

She used the piping bag to create a swirly Y shape that resembled a V-neck sweater’s “fluffy trim.”

“Then it’s just a matter of decorating,” she added.

Drummond began by making “buttons” on the sweater with dark candies, then used a smaller tip on the piping bag to make a string of light by placing wrapped bell-shaped candies in various spots along the light string.

She put gummy holiday-themed candies — Santa, a snowman, and a Christmas tree — on the other side of the sweater.

Drummond used peppermint candies and, of course, plenty of festive sprinkles to fill in some of the gaps.

“I’m going to look for a sweater that looks exactly like this,” she said as she held up her completed work.

The complete recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

The Pioneer Woman’s ugly sweater cake isn’t the only last-minute Christmas dessert idea she has.

Drummond also has a simple holiday-inspired tree tart recipe that uses shortcut ingredients from the store.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, she demonstrated how to make the simple treat.

“I’m always thinking of easy, make-ahead desserts at this time of year,” says the author.

