‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals 10 Weight-Loss Lessons

Ree Drummond, star of ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ shares 10 weight-loss lessons she learned.

Ree Drummond has shared a new update on her weight-loss journey, including some of the most important lessons she’s learned along the way.

Over the last year, the Pioneer Woman actress has shed 55 pounds.

Drummond updated her journey to better health in an Instagram post on July 7.

“One year ago, on a dark and stormy night,” she wrote in the caption, “I decided it was time for me to change a few dang habits and try to get healthier.”

“My child was getting married a few months later, and I was in desperate need of some spring in my step.”

“So I jumped right in around the end of January 2021,” she continued.

I wrote a post about my experience up to that point last summer, and I considered doing another update in the fall, but I decided to wait a little longer and learn a few more things.

So I waited a year, learned a few new things, and then wrote a one-year update.”

Drummond revealed her 55-pound weight loss in a blog post on The Pioneer Woman website, as well as the ten lessons she’s learned over the past year.

Drummond began her weight-loss journey by following a more stringent diet for five months.

“I relaxed my efforts a little bit beginning in the summer months after that initial stage of counting calories, lifting weights, and so on,” she explained. “During those first five disciplined months, I’d developed a good sense of portion sizes, calorie amounts, and protein percentage, and I was able to go about daily life with a general sense of the choices.”

She claimed that being “strict” helped her build a strong foundation on which she could enjoy more freedoms.

“Muscle-building is a gift that keeps on giving,” Drummond said.

Drummond discovered that adjusting to smaller portions was simple after a while.

“I really broke the spell of eating too much volume during the five-month period I weighed my food and counted calories,” she wrote.

Drummond abstained from alcohol for the first five months, but in the summer, she reintroduced it.

