‘The Pioneer Woman’: Sweet Potato Fries in the Air Fryer

Alex Drummond, Ree Drummond’s daughter, has a delectable recipe that will impress your dinner guests.

Look no further for a delicious way to incorporate sweet potatoes into your meal.

The daughter of the Pioneer Woman shared her recipe for air fryer sweet potato fries.

Alex and her husband, Mauricio Scott, love French fries and hamburgers, according to The Pioneer Woman website.

It’s one of their go-to meals on weeknights.

Alex’s air fryer sweet potato fries recipe is a healthy way to satisfy your French fry craving.

Alex describes her sweet potato fries as “healthy and easy” in an Instagram video, and she says she makes them with Phillip’s original AirFryer.

Alex says she gets a lot of questions about how she makes her sweet potato fries, so she decided to post the recipe on Instagram.

The hamburgers are usually made by Mauricio, and the fries are made by Alex.

She begins by chopping a sweet potato into fries.

After that, Alex tosses the sweet potatoes in a bowl with olive oil, seasoned salt, and pepper.

The fries are then placed in the air fryer.

She recommends baking the fries at 375°F for 10 minutes.

Alex opens the air fryer after the ten minutes is up, tosses the fries around in the fryer, and then puts them back in for another five minutes.

Alex likes to sprinkling seasoned salt on top of the fries once they’re done.

Lawry’s is the brand Alex prefers.

You’ll probably want to serve your sweet potato fries with a juicy hamburger once you’ve finished them.

The Pioneer Woman’s website has a delectable mushroom-and-Swiss sliders with spicy fry sauce recipe from The Accidental Country Girl.

Mayonnaise, ketchup, cayenne pepper, and Worcestershire sauce are among the ingredients for this burger, which she describes as “a scrumptious, plump mini-burger.”

For the burger buns, Ree opts for store-bought dinner rolls.

She explains that fry sauce is just mayonnaise and ketchup.

Ree exclaims, “And now you know the truth!”

She jokes, “It’s my mission on this planet to expose these things.”

The full ingredient list and directions can be found here.

You can also make her bacon cheeseburger bites recipe, which is shown in the video above.

If you prefer sweet potato fries with soup, there’s a recipe for that as well.

Ree made a hearty hamburger…

