The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Shows Fans That ‘It’s Not All That Quiet’ on the Ranch as She Drives Through a Herd of Cattle

Ree Drummond’s life on the ranch may appear idyllic, but it isn’t always so peaceful, according to the Pioneer Woman star.

Drummond shared a raucous look at ranch life on Instagram, as well as some sound advice if you ever come across a herd of cattle blocking the road.

In the month of January,

Drummond, 17, shared a video on Instagram showing that life on a ranch isn’t always peaceful.

Drummond drives slowly through a herd of cattle in the video.

“First, it’s really not all that quiet out here,” she wrote in the caption.

“Second, if you come to a complete stop on the road, cattle will encircle you and you will be unable to leave (especially in the winter, when they believe every vehicle is there to bring them food).”

“Third, foggy, icy mornings are eerily beautiful,” Drummond continued.

Fourth, cattle have thick hides that, combined with extra hay and feed, allow them to withstand cold spells.”

“Fifth,” she added, “it’s not all that quiet out here.”

(Didn’t I say that before?)

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond (@thepioneerwoman) shared a post.

Drummond’s fans were ecstatic to get a glimpse into his life as The Pioneer Woman star.

One fan commented, “I prefer the sound of cows and that beautiful scenery to the honking of horns and traffic.”

“Cow traffic is fantastic!” exclaims the narrator.

“I love this clip,” one of her fans said.

It’s not silence, but rather a different kind of sound.

When compared to city noise, such as sirens and traffic, it’s so soothing and relaxing.

At least, that’s how it appears to me.

I’m glad the cattle get extra feed to help them cope with the cold.”

“Amazing that they eventually get out of the way! I’d be afraid I’d hit one,” another follower commented.

It’s fortunate for you that you have such a large truck.”

The video was humorous to some people.

“I’m cracking up that ‘Don’t stop! Don’t make eye contact! Just drive through slowly!’ is sending a real message to those cattle,” one fan said.

“I’m really enjoying these glimpses into the ranch.”

Other fans expressed their disappointment at not being able to see more of the ranch.

“As much as I enjoy watching you cook, I must say that I miss the ‘ranch working’ segments of your show,” one fan said.

“I sure miss seeing the ranch,” said another fan.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman)