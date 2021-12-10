The ‘Pitiful’ Dogs of Ree Drummond had ‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s fans rooting for them.

Fans were amused by Ree Drummond’s Instagram post about her “pitiful” dogs’ failed attempts to catch dog treats from The Pioneer Woman.

Drummond posted slow-motion videos of each of her Basset hounds in action, and there were a few uncoordinated moments in there.

8, Drummond shared a series of adorable videos of her dogs attempting to catch Pioneer Woman dog treats on Instagram.

Coordination is clearly not one of the Basset Hounds’ strong suits.

Drummond wrote in the caption, “This post is as funny as it is sad, as suspenseful as it is inspirational as it is pitiful.”

“These are all separate videos of my Bassets attempting to eat The Pioneer Woman Dog Treats.

Rusty gets one in the end, but Fred is left out.

“I simply don’t believe it’s in his cards.”

Walter, her dog, seemed to have the best idea, grabbing the treat from Drummond’s hand right away, obviating the need to learn the timing.

“Walter, in his advanced years, has figured out that he needs to grab it almost as soon as it leaves my hand,” she observed.

“They all get an E for effort, and my dog treats are available at @chewy!! They’re amazing!”

“They’re so graceful,” her daughter Alex observed.

Drummond’s fans loved watching the dogs give it their all in the videos.

“Why am I so entertained by their inability?!?” one fan wondered, to which another replied, “Right? I’m sitting here saying, ‘Come on, you can do it!'”

“I literally said, “Yay!!!!” when he finally caught his treat!” said another fan.

“I said “YES!!!” when Rusty caught it,” one person said.

I was really hoping for a good outcome for them.”

Many fans expressed their delight at the adorable slo-mo dog videos.

One fan wrote, “I just laughed so hard at this,” while another added, “I found this hilarious!! In slow motion as well.”

“Thank you for the good laugh,” one fan said, while another added, “So adorable.”

“I’m going to end the day with a big grin!!”

“We need an Olympic race after this,” Chewy suggested, “and someone needs to play ‘Eye of the Tiger’ by…

