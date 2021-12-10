The plan by Charlotte Church to turn a £1.5 million estate into a hippy commune has been thwarted by a bat infestation.

Charlotte Church’s plan to turn a £1.5 million estate into a hippy commune has been thwarted by a bat infestation.

A BAT PROBLEM has stymied Charlotte Church’s plans to turn part of her estate into a hippy commune.

Protected Natterer’s and common pipistrelle bats live in the stone barns she has lined up for shelter.

For her plans to be approved this month, the Voice Of An Angel singer, 35, will have to build a bat loft and boxes.

“If careful consideration is given to incorporate improved roosting conditions, then this project could offer ecological gain for bats,” said ecologist Richard Watkins to planners.

Charlotte, a mother of three, purchased the £1.5 million estate near Rhayader, Powys, in 2009 from designer Laura Ashley.

Those who want to reconnect with nature are welcome to join her democratic community.

The singer also plans to use existing tree roots as foundations to construct four owl and woodpecker log cabins, as well as a bath house with sauna.

The decision is expected later this month by the planning chiefs.

So far, no neighbors have raised any concerns.

