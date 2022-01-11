The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II: Everything You Need to Know About the Celebration of Her 70-Year Reign

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II will reach a significant milestone, and the palace will be commemorating the occasion all year.

On February 6, the monarch will celebrate her 70th year on the throne, making her the first British monarch to do so.

(In 2015, she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria as the Commonwealth’s longest-reigning monarch.)

On January 10, Buckingham Palace announced the celebration’s preliminary plans, which included a nationwide baking competition to create a Jubilee Pudding to commemorate the occasion.

The celebrations will come to a close with a four-day weekend in the United Kingdom from June 2 to 5.

“The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people across the United Kingdom to come together to commemorate this historic occasion,” the palace said at the time.

In 2017, the queen became the first British monarch to commemorate a Sapphire Jubilee, which occurs after 65 years on the throne.

Following the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952, Elizabeth rose to power.

In June 1953, she was crowned Queen of the United Kingdom.

The queen has had 14 British prime ministers since her accession to the throne, including Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, and Tony Blair.

She is also the world’s longest-serving female head of state.

Though the jubilee is expected to be a joyous occasion, it will be the queen’s first without her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

On a brighter note, it may allow the monarch to see all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren after the coronavirus pandemic forced her to cut her Christmas plans short.

Prince Harry could travel to the UK for the celebration with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lili, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, who told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2021.

Lili hasn’t visited her father’s homeland since she was born in June 2021.

“This is an extremely exciting time,” the British journalist told Us, noting that the jubilee may provide the family with another opportunity.

