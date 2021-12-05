The plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teases a “New Team of Spider-People.”

The plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teases the appearance of a “New Team of Spider-People.”

The plot of the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has been teased, with fans eager to see what’s next for the sequel to the massively popular Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures Animation has finally released the first trailer for the sequel, which reveals that it will be the first part of a much larger project.

What’s even more surprising (or less surprising, depending on which fans you ask) is that there will be even more Spider-People on board.

Along with the first look for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), Sony Pictures Animation is teasing that a new group of Spider-People will be joining the young Spider-Man for the new film, with the official plot synopsis reading, “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Br.”

Unfortunately, little information about what to expect from this new Spider-People lineup is available.

It appears to tease that we’ll be getting a very different team than in the original (which makes sense given how the film ended for some of the Spider-People), but it doesn’t explicitly state that none of the fan favorites will be returning.

What has been confirmed is that this is the first installment of a much larger film event, which means there will be even more opportunities to expand and introduce new teams, Spider-People, and dynamics in the future.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is set to hit theaters on October 7th of next year, but what do you think? What did you think of the first look at the new Spider-Verse sequel? Which new Spider-People are you hoping to see in the new film?