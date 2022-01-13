The Pods are Back: Your First Look at Season 2 of Love Is Blind

On February, Netflix will bring back Love Is Blind.

11th.

Here’s a link to the first trailer!

The pods have officially opened, and wE! is overjoyed.

In the month of January,

On December 12, Netflix released the first trailer for the second season of Love Is Blind, the hit dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey that debuted in 2020.

This season, there’s a whole new crop of Chicago singles ready to fall in love with people for who they are rather than what they look like.

“Finding out who we are as people is the whole point,” one of the contestants says in the trailer.

“Before anything else, I’m getting to know someone’s heart,” says another.

The singles learn about their potential love interests through a wall, as fans of the show will recall.

If they click, they agree to marry and only then see each other for the first time; the real test is to see if they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before their wedding day.

“This experiment interests me because you know, I don’t have boobs and a butt,” one of the contestants admits, despite the fact that everyone else is there for different reasons.

Kinetic Content’s hit reality show will premiere with five episodes on February 1.

11 will be followed by four more episodes in February.

The season will begin on January 18 and end on February 28 with the season finale.

twenty-five.

They’re breaking it up so we don’t watch the whole season in one sitting.

Will the contestants on Love Is Blind say “I Do” at the end of this season?

When season two premieres in February, find out if love truly is blind.

On Netflix, it’s number eleven.

