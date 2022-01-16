The police protection row, which is ‘hurting’ the Queen, has been slammed by Prince Harry as ‘beyond appalling.’

A BIographer who spent a year with Prince Harry has described his decision to sue the government as “beyond appalling.”

As it was revealed that the Duke is preparing for a court battle after being stripped of his bodyguards, Angela Levin believes the Duke’s behavior has become “very challenging” and that he is “hurting” his grandmother.

Harry has hinted that he is desperate to return to the UK with his children, but that doing so without police protection would be too dangerous.

His offers to fund specially-trained cops were turned down.

The Queen has yet to meet Lilibet, the girl who bears her name.

Her Majesty has had a dreadful week since deciding to expel her second son Andrew from the Royal Family.

The crisis has gotten even worse today, with reports that Harry is considering a judicial review.

“I believe his conduct in this matter is beyond appalling,” Ms Levin said today.

“He says he loves and admires his grandmother, but this is not how you act if you do.”

She also stated that he has “completely changed” since she first met him.

She said, “He told me many times that he wished to be ordinary.”

“Going to the supermarket and buying his own food gave him great pleasure because it allowed him to be normal.”

He was effervescent, perceptive, and caring.

“And now he’s acting grand, pompous, and superior.”

Ms Levin believes Harry’s decision to sue will “hurt” the Queen.

She described her as “stoic and devoted.”

“It makes her happy that she has heirs to the throne who appear to be capable of keeping the Royal Family together, but this behavior, where people are destroying it from the inside out, is just terrible.”

It arrives in the following form:

Meghan and Harry may not be able to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, according to Ms Levin.

“The Queen would love to see the children,” she said, “but I believe it would be extremely difficult for them to do so now.”

In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last March, Harry expressed his displeasure with the decision to remove his bodyguards.

He claimed that he had no choice but to sign multi-million pound deals with Netflix and Spotify in order to pay for his security.

During a furious rant this morning, Piers Morgan also called Harry’s timing “appalling.”

During a furious rant this morning, Piers Morgan also called Harry's timing "appalling."

