The post-credits scene in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ was supposed to have one more joke, but Hollywood said no.

[Spoilers for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are present in this article.]

On January, Lord and Miller spoke with each other via Zoom.

13 about The Afterparty, their upcoming Apple TV(plus) show.

When The Afterparty debuts in January, we’ll have more with them.

They also revealed the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits joke that you never saw.

If you watched the extended version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on home video, you saw Miles Morales learn how to be Spider-Man by watching the Spider-Man movie from his universe.

Sam Raimi was not Spider-Man’s director in Miles’ universe.

Will Gluck was there, and he even did an audio commentary on the DVD, which is hilarious if you haven’t seen the Spider-Verse Extended Edition.

Gluck and Lord and Miller have a running gag in which they make references to each other’s films.

Annie, a film directed by Gluck, was released in 2014.

Gluck credited Lord and Miller with directing Moonquake Lake when Annie went to the movies to see the fake movie.

They were going to resurrect him in Spider-Verse, but it was scrapped.

According to Cheat Sheet, Lord and Miller had two Will Gluck jokes in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Because it was nixed by some Hollywood agencies, the second one did not even make it into the extended version.

A future Spider-Man appears in the 1967 animated series in a Spider-Verse post-credits scene.

“Believe it or not, there was an ending that ended with Written, Directed, and Produced by Will Gluck in the post credit scene where they go to the 1967 animated Spider-Man’s universe,” Lord said.

“As if he was the one who orchestrated that episode.”

It ruffled the feathers of a slew of guilds.”

Miles Morales’ story continues to unfold, as does the (hashtag)SpiderVerse web.

Take a look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) for the first time.

Only in theaters until October 2022.

The Writers Guild of America, the Producers Guild of America, and the Directors Guild of America, to name a few…

