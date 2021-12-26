The Post-Holiday Sale at Anthropologie Is Now Open!

The Post-Holiday Sales at Anthropologie Have Arrived!

Up to 30% off bedding, mirrors, in-stock furniture, and more during this extra 40% off sale!

The year’s biggest Anthropologie sale is here!

You can save an extra 40% on sale styles in the clothing, shoes, home, and beauty categories for a limited time.

Plus, bedding, mirrors, in-stock furniture, and other essential home items are up to 30% off!

We did the legwork and rounded up 10 items on sale that should definitely end up in your cart, given that there are literally thousands of items on sale.

Check out our top picks by scrolling down!

You won’t be sorry if you add this warm ruffle sweater to your closet.

This jumpsuit is perfect for lazy weekend days when you have nothing planned but to lounge on the couch! It will also add to the coziness of your wardrobe.

You’ll get a lot of compliments whether you wear this dress to brunch with friends, to the office, or to run errands around town.

This v-neck sequined tank is perfect for ringing in the new year with a splash of bling.

These leather pants come in three colors: moss, ivory, and blue, and the price is unbeatable.

For the colder months, everyone needs a teddy coat! If you don’t have one yet, this is your sign.

This colorblock maxi dress is sure to turn a lot of heads.

You’ll never want to take off these slippers!

Not only does this set include a stylish tweed dress, but it also includes a matching jacket.

This shearling-inspired chair will add style to your home.

