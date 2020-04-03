the postponed launch in France, on what date?

DISNEY + – Due to concerns over the saturation of Internet bandwidth for people who have to telecommute, Disney + has announced that it will postpone its launch in France.

[Mis à jour le 24 mars 2020 à 09h22] Still a little bit of patience before (re) discovering the nuggets of Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars. Disney + was to be launched in France on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. But three days before, the Mickey firm announced the postponement of its streaming platform in France. Disney + will not arrive in France this Tuesday, but April 7. The reason ? The French government had asked the American giant to postpone the launch of its exclusive streaming platform due to the Covid-19 pandemic which is currently affecting the country. Many confined French people need Internet speed to work or learn online. However, streaming platforms use a significant percentage of bandwidth: for example, Netflix alone represents 25% according to Arcep.

Politicians, such as the European Commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton, feared that the launch of Disney + would saturate the Internet and create an unprecedented crisis in the country. Mickey’s firm therefore agreed to delay the launch of its platform by a few weeks, in France at least. “In anticipation of strong demand for #DisneyPlus, we are proactively implementing measures to reduce overall bandwidth usage by at least 25% in countries launching Disney + on March 24,” said on Twitter Hélène Etzi, president of Walt Disney Compagnie France. Conversely, the English, Irish, Spanish, German, Italian and Swiss can already benefit from Disney + this Tuesday. The French will have to wait until April 7, 2020 to discover the complete catalog of the platform by streaming. To register for Disney + from April 7, 2020, click here.

Still a little patience for our French fans, our Disney + streaming service is coming soon but at the request of @GovernementFR, we have agreed to postpone the launch until Tuesday, April 7, 2020. #DisneyPlus – Disney + FR (@DisneyPlusFR) March 21, 2020

Disney + free for certain Canal + subscribers

Partner of Disney +, Canal + will offer its subscribers to take advantage of the new subscription streaming service as soon as it is launched in France. Remember that it will still be quite possible to subscribe only to Disney + via a separate application, but some Canal subscribers will have the right to the catalog for free. This is the case for subscribers to the Integral, Integral + and Cine Series Packs will be able to take advantage of the Disney + subscription. In addition, subscribers to the Family Pack and Canal +, Disney + Pack offers will be free for 12 months.

Disney + will join the Canal offer at its launch on April 7, 2020. Welcomed in a fairly mixed way on social networks, the announcement raised concerns about the obligation to subscribe to Canal + offers to take advantage of the series and film catalog made available on Disney +. However, it is not. A dedicated Disney + application will indeed be implemented in France for those who wish to subscribe only to Disney + and not to Canal offers. Just like the Netflix model, in short. So that’s enough to reassure the most worried.

While the American public is the first to be able to take advantage of the subscription streaming offer, Disney + will not arrive until spring in a good part of European countries. This is the case of our country: first announced for March 24, it is finally on April 7, 2020 that Disney + will be launched in France, a waiting time deemed too long by those who wish to take advantage of Disney + as quickly as possible.

While the French have to wait until April 7, 2020 to take advantage of the Disney + offer, a solution seemed to emerge in the use of a VPN to access the platform. As the editorial staff of Numérama notes, this is not possible. Although a VPN allows you to connect to the Disney + site, when you try to subscribe to the service it seems impossible to subscribe with a bank card from a country other than the United States, the Canada or the Netherlands. For the French public, it will therefore really be necessary to wait …

During a formal presentation on April 11, 2019, Disney lifted the veil on the details of its streaming platform called Disney +. Very inspired by the operation of Netflix, the platform seems however to be cut to be an additional application to the giant of subscription streaming. Its offer here is family and offers works unavailable on Netflix. A status confirmed by the Disney + price placement at $ 6.99 per month or an annual subscription of $ 70 almost half the price of the most expensive offer at Netflix. The French subscription price was revealed on January 21: it is of the same order, € 6.99 per month and € 69.99 the year. To register for Disney +, click on this link.

For the French launch of its streaming service, Disney promises more than 500 films and 300 series (including the 30 seasons of The Simpsons), as well as 26 original Disney + creations, or almost as much content as the American catalog launched in November 2019. Studio enthusiasts will find in particular all of the firm’s great animation classics at Mickey, as well as most of the Pixar films (with the exception of the most recent) or the Star Wars saga, not counting episode 8 and 9. Most films produced by Disney, such as Pirate of the Caribbean, Prince of Persia, or several Marvel films will also be available. As a reminder, Disney recently concluded the acquisition of 21st Century Fox, its assets and its production capacities.

In terms of original content, we can count on the new Star Wars series The Mandalorian created by Jon Favreau. A High School Musical series will also be visible on Disney +. Please note that this is not a remake of the previous TV movies but stages the journey of high school students who are offered to mount a musical adapted from these same films. Below is a summary of the original content available on Disney + in France:

The Lady and the Tramp

Stargirl

To you, chief!

High School Musical: the musical

The Mandalorian season 1

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

In the spotlight

Diary of a future president

The world according to Jeff Goldblum

Marvel hero project

Fork Asked Questions

Pixar in real life

On the occasion of the San Diego Comic Con 2019, the studios Marvel presented the superheroic series that will soon join the Disney + catalog exclusively. From 2020 to 2021, five series projects linked to the MCU will be broadcast exclusively on Disney +. Po start, in August 2020, Marvel Studios will offer The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a series led by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan who each take on their role as superheroes in what seems to be an unlimited duo action series rather humorous as confirmed by the two stars. During 2020, we will also find on Disney + the couple formed by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeht Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a series called WandaVision.

Marvel Studios will launch on Disney + a series dedicated to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) which will explore the adventures of the god of lies after the events of Avengers 4 allowed him to escape his doom. The Asgardian god should venture through time and space using the Tesseract. In the summer of 2021, Marvel Studios will attempt for the first time to produce an animation series. This one, titled What If …? like the comic book series, should explore great moments in Marvel films by modifying what takes place there and therefore their consequences. A large part of the actors of the MCU will resume their role in this series. Finally, Kevin Feige also mentioned a series dedicated to the character of Hawkeye that we should discover in the fall of 2021 on Disney +.

In the process, during the D23 Expo in August 2019, Marvel Studios announced that other Marvel TV series were in the pipeline! These will give pride of place to characters that fans of the Marvel universe in the cinema have not yet had the opportunity to see. Starting with Ms. Marvel, the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel stable, who will have her own series on Disney +. The hero Moon Knight will also have his series, just like She-Hulk, female counterpart of the green monster. At the moment, these three projects are far from being advanced since Marvel Studios has just announced them. These series should therefore be broadcast on Disney + in a more distant future than the others previously mentioned.

The Marvel Studios series announced for Disney +:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – August 2020

WandaVision – December 2020

Loki – spring 2021

What If …? – summer 2021

Hawkeye – fall 2021

Ms. Marvel – date unknown

Moon Knight – date unknown

She-Hulk – date unknown

