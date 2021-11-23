The premiere date for Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ has been set.

The return of Outlander has been set.

Season 6 of Starz’s popular period drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling novels will premiere on March 6 at 9 p.m.

It was revealed at a launch event for the ninth book in the series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, on Monday evening.

For the first time in the UK, it will be broadcast on Starz Play on the same day as the US premiere.

The series’ return will begin with an extended episode, which has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Season 6, which is based on the sixth book in the series A Breath of Snow and Ashes, picks up where the fifth season left off, with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) having just returned to Fraser’s Ridge after escaping a violent encounter with Lionel Brown.

Over the ridge, the threat of the Revolutionary War looms, and Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) must decide what is best for their family.

The announcement comes just weeks after Starz debuted the first season 6 teaser trailer, which included new footage.

Watch the video below for more on Outlander.

