The Premiere of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ was the largest in Starz’s history.

The Premiere of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ was the largest in Starz history.

Since the Power series finale, fans have been clamoring for more Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), and they’ve finally gotten their wish.

Power Book IV: Force, a spinoff of the Power Universe, debuted on Starz recently and follows a murderous drug dealer.

Following the death of Tommy’s best friend, James “Ghost” St., fans are overjoyed to see him alive and well.

In fact, the series has already proven to be a huge success for Starz.

Tommy is looking to start a new business in a new city, Chicago, now that New York is behind him and Ghost is dead and buried.

The Chi’s rules, on the other hand, are very different from those in New York City.

“One step leads to another, and Tommy soon finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, sandwiched between the city’s two most powerful crews,” according to a Starz press release obtained by Deadline.

“Tommy straddles the line in a city divided by race, eventually becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but also has the power to watch them crumble.”

Tommy takes advantage of his outsider status by breaking and rewriting local rules in his quest to become Chicago’s biggest drug dealer.”

Fans were ecstatic to learn that the Power Universe would be getting a Tommy Egan spinoff.

Tommy is, after all, one of the franchise’s most popular characters.

Tommy was known for acting first and asking questions later. He was short-tempered and irrational.

Ghost, on the other hand, had a short fuse and preferred to think things over.

Fans were curious to see what Tommy would do in Force now that Ghost was no longer on the show.

They turned out to be in large numbers.

Fans tuned in to Force after the season 2 finale of Power Book II: Ghost, making it the biggest series premiere in Starz history.

Starz released a press release about the historic night.

According to the press release, “STARZ Original Series, Power Book IV: Force debuted as the most-watched premiere ever in STARZ history with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the US on Sunday alone, based on early reporting with many other platforms still to report.”

“STARZ broke app viewership records for the second time in less than three months on Sunday, with the premiere of Power Book IV: Force and the season two finale of Power Book II: Ghost delivering the…

