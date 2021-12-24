The Producer of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Explains Why the Island of Misfit Toys Appear in the Christmas Special

Arthur Rankin Jr., the producer of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, explained why the Island of Misfit Toys was included in the Christmas special.

Rankin discussed how he wanted the Christmas story to be inclusive, as well as some of the script’s direction.

During their journeys, Rudolph, Yukon Cornelius, and Hermey come across the Island of Misfit Toys, where they meet a cast of toys that no child would want.

Among the many items were a Charlie in the Box, a train with square wheels, and a dolly for Sue.

Rankin explained what was “wrong” with the doll in a 2010 interview.

He told Emmy TV Legends, “I always say, ‘Well, she had psychiatric problems.'”

“She was being looked after by an analyst.

I’m not sure [laughs].”

He then explained what the island represented in terms of the story.

“First and foremost, when Santa leaves for his big ride, as you know, he stops there and picks up the toys, fulfilling their wish,” he explained.

“And before that, because Rudolph and Hermey see themselves as outcasts.”

Rudolph’s nose would glow.

And they laughed at Hermey because he wanted to be a dentist, not because he didn’t make toys, and he said his workshop.”

“Why?” Rankin inquired of Hermey’s desire to be a dentist.

“Why not?” he exclaimed, adding that the idea came from the writing.

“As a result, they’re attempting to flee from where they were,” he explained.

“And now, with Cornelius guiding them, they’re escaping the Bumble.

They discovered this island and these people.

Every single one of them was an outcast.

So that’s a line from the song.

We used to be misfits, and now we’re on the Island of Misfit Toys.”

The Island of Misfit Toys, according to Rankin, was a deliberate attempt to connect with children who were different or who didn’t quite fit in.

“I believe that all children seek guidance,” he said.

“I think all kids feel slightly inferior because, as the father said, what’s wrong with her? The psychiatrist says, You mean what’s wrong with you? She’s four years old.”

“She’s three feet tall and broke,” he continued, “and she has problems.”

“Children have problems, no matter what they are.”

Children, according to Rankin, recognize themselves in the characters, which is…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.