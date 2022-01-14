‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Has a New Trailer and a Premiere Date!

The hilarious new trailer for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ has been released, along with the premiere date.

Say hello to the Prouds once more!

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder brings Penny Proud and her eccentric relatives back to the small screen almost 17 years after viewers last saw them.

On Friday, the official trailer and the show’s premiere date were released during Disney(plus)’s virtual press tour for the Television Critics Association.

The revival picks up right where the original left off, with 14-year-old Penny Proud, played by Kyla Pratt, navigating modern life with wit and heart.

“The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), wilder dreams for dad Oscar (Tommy Davidson), and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her, and her own teenage hormones,” according to the synopsis of the show.

Penny is also accompanied by her friends Dijonay (Karen Malina White), LaCienega (Alisa Reyes), Zoey (Soleil Moon Frye), and Michael (EJ Johnson), as well as her grandmother Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton), who is always willing to give her tough love or a hug when she needs it.

Cedric the Entertainer, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Alvaro Gutierrez, and Aldis Hodge are among the stars returning from the original series.

Meanwhile, new recurring voices include Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, rapper Artist “A Boogie” Dubose, and Asante Blackk.

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby

Kurt Farquhar is back as the show’s songwriter and composer, and Joyce Wrice is back to sing the reimagined theme song.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will be released in February.

Disney(plus) has a total of 23 episodes.

