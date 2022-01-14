The Proud Family Returns, Louder and Prouder Than Ever

The show, which will premiere on the streaming service every Wednesday, will star the original cast as well as a slew of celebrity guests, including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Chance the Rapper.

In the trailer, Trudy Proud (Paula Jai Parker) says, “Our little girl is becoming a young lady.”

But just as Penny (Kyla Pratt) and her boyfriend Kareem (Asante Blackk) are getting cozy on the couch, Oscar (Tommy Davidson) walks in and interrupts the date: “I told you Penny, no dating until you’re married,” he says.

Penny tells her father that she’s “becoming a woman” as the trailer progresses, and he’s not pleased.

He says as he crashes her school dance, “You think if I let you dance with a boy, looking like a, like a.”

Penny responds, “Like a girl?”

However, while some things have changed since we last saw the family, others have not.

Sugar Mama (JoMarie Payton) says to Oscar, “Shut up boy, before I hurt you,” as she lifts him with her cane.

We’ve been missing this family like crazy.

Kurt Farquhar, the songwriter and composer of The Proud Family theme song, has returned to create a modern version of the original theme song for the revival series, according to the streamer.

Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Billy Porter, and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, join the original cast as new recurring characters.

