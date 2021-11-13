The Proud Family Revival’s first trailer is hilarious.

Disney, you know we adore everything you do.

The first trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which premieres in February 2022, is everything we hoped for and more. The new series is a continuation of the original Disney Channel series, which aired from 2001 to 2005.

Most of the original voice cast is back, including Penny Proud’s Kyla Pratt, Oscar Proud’s Tommy Davidson, Trudy Proud’s Paula Jai Parker, and Suga Mama’s Jo Marie Payton.

And don’t worry, Suga Mama is returning to our small screens with her poking stick (er, well, cane).

The new trailer proves that we have a lot to look forward to, with scenes of a super-jacked grandma and Oscar and Trudy getting handsy on the living room couch.

New recurring characters include Penny’s boyfriend Kareem (Asante Blackk) and Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (Keke Palmer), her brother KG (Artist “A Boogie” Dubose), and their fathers Randall (Billy Porter) and Barry (Zachary Quinto).

And if you thought the cast couldn’t get any better, wait until you see the next episode.

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Jane Lynch, Jaden Smith, Brenda Song, Eva Longoria, and many others will be among the celebrity guests on the show.

